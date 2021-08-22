COVID-19: South Africa records 13,262 new cases and 268 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,262 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,680,225.
268 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 79,251 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,438,182 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 10,499,974 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 680 225 with 13 262 new cases reported. Today 268 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 79 251 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 438 182 with a recovery rate of 91,0%
