COVID-19: South Africa records 13,262 new cases and 268 deaths





South Africa has recorded 13,262 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,680,225.

268 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 79,251 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records 14,728 new cases and 384 deaths**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,438,182 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 10,499,974 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.