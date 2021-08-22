Suffering from nasal allergies? Research underway to see if Rooibos tea can help





Researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) are examining the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief for those who suffer from nasal allergies.

Clinical trials will commence in the coming months and researchers are calling on hay fever sufferers to participate.

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Head of allergology and immunology at UCT Lung Institute Professor Prof Jonny Peter.

Many of our famous medicines come from plants so I think looking in the natural world is a very good idea for medicinal products. Prof Jonny Peter, Head of allergology and immunology - UCT Lung Institute

We are going to measure how much snot, sneezing, how much blocked their noses get then we are going to treat different groups with different amounts of Rooibos tea that either orally they are going to drink it or up the nose and we are going to measure how effective the treatment is. Prof Jonny Peter, Head of allergology and immunology - UCT Lung Institute

We are interested in people over 18 who have a history of having hayfever like symptoms particularly indoors. Prof Jonny Peter, Head of allergology and immunology - UCT Lung Institute

