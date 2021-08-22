World Plant Milk Day: South Africa has 70 options of plant milk





World Plant Milk Day aims to attract the attention of millions of people around the world and help accelerate the transition from dairy milk to plant-based alternatives.

World Plant Milk Day is an international day celebrated on 22 August annually.

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ProVeg South Africa communications and programmes manager Nanine Wyma about the campaign.

We have over 70 options of plant milk available in South Africa so we are definitely up there with our availability under innovation that we see in our country when it comes to plant milk atrenatives. Nanine Wyma, Communications and Programmes manager - ProVeg South Africa

The top three would be Almond, Oat and Soya milk. Oat milk is definitely making a steady rise at the moment. Nanine Wyma, Communications and Programmes manager - ProVeg South Africa

Listen to the full interview below: