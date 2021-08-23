Making vaccines mandatory is legally justifiable, argues medical ethics expert





The Health Department is not reaching its vaccine targets and a debate on mandatory vaccines is raging.

Campaigns from anti-vaxxers have been gaining momentum and fake news on social media have also been doing the rounds.

According to the Sunday Times, the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 is discussing the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for specific groups of people.

Do individual rights and bodily integrity trump the public health good of mandatory vaccination?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Keymanthri Moodley from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.

ICU's are now only seeing unvaccinated people which means that the vaccines are working and are protecting people from severe disease, hospitalisation and death to a large extent. Prof Keymanthri Moodley, The Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - The University of Stellenbosch

Our healthcare workers are exhausted having worked through waves one, two and now three. We seriously need to consider our responsibility to society and to others in terms of accepting vaccines. Prof Keymanthri Moodley, The Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - The University of Stellenbosch

I have argued that this is legally justifiable we simply need to implement it. Prof Keymanthri Moodley, The Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - The University of Stellenbosch

