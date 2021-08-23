WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral





Staff at a Melbourne hospital reached out to musical group the Wiggles to help a young patient who was critically ill with Covid.

The 22-year old patient with Down Syndrome was admitted to the hospital but wouldn't put on a nasal mask.

