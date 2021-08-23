The shutdown appeared as fake news intended to instill fear and panic - ANC KZN





The African National Congress (ANC) of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) stated that it was not involved in spreading a planned shutdown poster.

The poster, mentions that a planned national shutdown protest will be held outside the party's provincial offices on Monday 23 August.

The African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has denied that the party was aware of any plans for the supposed march.

When the poster went viral last week, we issued a statement as the ANC to distance ourselves from the post because we are deeply concerned that it included a logo of the ANC, and since then, we have been checking within our structures to ensure that none of our members are involved, and we now know that this is not the work of the ANC people. Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal secretary - African National Congress

In fact, it appeared to us as fake news intended to provoke fear and panic in the province but we are still following it. Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal secretary - African National Congress

Even today we have not seen anything; anywhere including places that were affected in July. Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal secretary - African National Congress

We've told the ANC structures to be on the lookout for anything unusual and to notify us or law enforcement if they observe anything unusual so that we can immediately identify individuals who are doing wrong and determine if any of our members are engaged so that we can take action. Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal secretary - African National Congress

We are very confident that the structures of the ANC would not allow for what happened back in July to happen again. Mdumiseni Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal secretary - African National Congress

Over 300 people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of violence and looting.

Since then, provincial governments have been under enormous pressure to repair shattered social relations and R45 billion worth of public and private infrastructure.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on the possibility of a nationwide shutdown, with many expressing their displeasure with the prospect of the shutdown damaging the country's already struggling economy..

Zuma failed to obey the judiciary system which is why he has been arrested, so people should not be talking too much in his defense. He is in jail and deserves it. Idris, Caller

If the government was serious about its counter intelligence effort why have I not received a simple Whatsapp number where we can alert them if we see any inflammatory messages or adverts when they come up on our social media pages. Bongani, Caller

I think the instigators are not imprisoned because the government is unaware of their identities. They keep making political remarks to give the impression that they are in control when they clearly are not because if they were, they would be in jail right now. Mcedisi, Caller

Listen to the full conversation below...