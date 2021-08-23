When will Premier Job Mokgoro resign?





The African national Congressinterim provincial committee announced last week that its ousted north west premier Job Mokgoro and unveiled ANC veteran Bushy Maape as the new premier candidate.

The problem is that Mokgoro needs to resign for Maape to the over and he hasn’t done so.

And it's unclear when he will do so.

Mokgoro was brought in after Supra Mahumapelo was removed.

He was brought in as someone who could bring about stability in the province, but the same ANC that deployed him now says he doesn't understand what the organisation stands for.

In fact, they have accused him of going rogue.

Mokgoro puts his side of the story on the Clement Manyathela Show.

The ANC has never expected me to go against the law. The challenges come as no surprise. Bushy Maape was never imposed on me as an adviser. I have never made an appointment that required the ANC national leadership. Job Mokgoro, Premier - North West Province

I have never voted with the opposition. It is absolutely untrue. There was a point when we had to elect a chair of chairs in the legislature. There was a clash with the lekgotla. I recused myself from the lekgotla and when I got to the legislature I was not aware that the mandate had changed to a secret vote. Job Mokgoro, Premier - North West Province

