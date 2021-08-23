IEC extends party nominations, payment cut off for local govt polls
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended the time for parties to submit their payments and nominations to 9pm on Monday.
The IEC said failure to make payment for election deposits will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected.
To date, 97 political parties and 353 independent candidates have either captured their nominations or have submitted nominations.
The IEC has approached the Constitutional Court to postpone the local elections to early next year after an inquiry recommended the polls be moved to February and ensure that they are free, fair and credible.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : IEC extends party nominations, payment cut off for local govt polls
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Politics
DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils
EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the party wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they've got a good chance of making some improvements.Read More
When will Premier Job Mokgoro resign?
The North West premier says he still has to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his stepping down.Read More
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.Read More
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King
The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.Read More
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament
She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.Read More
More from Local
Nedbank sets sights on helping up to 20 firms around the country
Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services Alan Shannon says they have moved from the competition aspect and now focus on figuring out how they can help more small businesses.Read More
Do you have a right to refuse the unvaccinated access to your home?
Labour analyst Terry Bell says if you are not vaccinated you are not only a danger to yourself but also a possible incubator and can spread that to others.Read More
'As electricity consumption increases you subsidise for when you paid low price'
City of Johannesburg manager of pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda answers listeners' questions on how electricity prices work.Read More
Proof of vaccination and what is required to travel
Gauteng Health vaccine coordinator Dr Adiel Chikovbu indicated that the second COVID-19 vaccine can only be given 42 days after the first.Read More
'We would rather be responsive than be sorry,' SAPS responds to shutdown threats
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela about police visibility in hotspots.Read More
The shutdown appeared as fake news intended to instill fear and panic - ANC KZN
African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has denied any involvement by any ANC member regarding fears about a national shutdown.Read More
Making vaccines mandatory is legally justifiable, argues medical ethics expert
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Keymanthri Moodley from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 10,748 new cases and 170 deaths
The Health Department says 10,527,363 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
World Plant Milk Day: South Africa has 70 options of plant milk
ProVeg South Africa communications and programmes manager Nanine Wyma talks about World Plant Milk Day and why it is important.Read More