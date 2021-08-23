'We would rather be responsive than be sorry,' SAPS responds to shutdown threats





Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela says so far they have not had any reports of disruptions in the province.

Police have deployed extra resources to potential hotspots to make citizens feel safe amid threats of a national shutdown.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener of the Midday Report, Mawela says they didn't want to take anything to chance.

Currently, I am in Alexandra and I am so impressed with what I see. I found SAPS members, JMPD members, SANDF members and community policing forums on the ground talking to community members to say this is our property, this si our country let us defend it with everything that we have. Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, Commissioner - Gauteng Provincial

Once you threaten that you are going to burn anything and you are going to commit a crime we have to be responsive. We would rather be responsive than be sorry. Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, Commissioner - Gauteng Provincial

Listen to the full interview below: