Proof of vaccination and what is required to travel
In an effort to boost the country's immunization rollout, the government last week allowed anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated. With the youth expected to play a key role in persuading their elders to be vaccinated, more than ten and a half million vaccination doses have been administered across the country thus far.
Although the country's vaccination program looks to be on schedule, some tourists have been advised that their vaccine cards certifying their immunizations may not be accepted in several EU countries. According to a new report by the World Travel & Tourism Council, the South African economy loses over R180 million every week that the country remains on the UK's travel "red list."
Gauteng Health vaccine coordinator Dr Adiel Chikovbu explained the importance of having proof that one has been vaccinated and how many days should one wait before taking the second jab.
I am aware that the Inter-Ministerial Committee indicated that Dirco should look into the subject and provide recommendations and advice in regard to vaccination passports, and we are currently waiting for indications on the outcome of that process.Dr Adiel Chikovbu, Vaccine coordinator - Gauteng Health Department
A person will receive an SMS, and it appears that there are no QR code certificates issued other than the SMS at this time. What we recommend is that people print the SMS screenshots, and often there is also the EVDS code next to the SMS, which is what people are receiving in addition to the vaccine card itself.Dr Adiel Chikovbu, Vaccine coordinator - Gauteng Health Department
We encourage people to visit the site because there are two issues: first, do not leave until the SMS is returned, and second, if you are unable to wait for the SMS, contact the site manager since they will be able to reactivate the system and have the SMS sent again.Dr Adiel Chikovbu, Vaccine coordinator - Gauteng Health Department
They can't have it a week before the second jab, which must be administered 42 days after the first. If you miss the deadline, you still have a 50-day grace period because the record enables us to administer a second jab between 42 and 90 days.Dr Adiel Chikovbu, Vaccine coordinator - Gauteng Health Department
