DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils
The Democratic Alliance DA has picked its candidates for the top positions in the metros ahead of the local government elections, which are to become the key battlegrounds for the polls in the next few months, according to IOL.
The party has picked Randall Williams as its mayoral candidate as they look for stability in the mayoral position of Tshwane in the new term following the resignation of Solly Msimango in February 2019 and that of his successor Stevens Mokgalapa exactly a year later in February 2020. Williams is the current mayor of Tshwane.
In Johannesburg, the DA has put in Dr Mpho Phalatse, former member of the mayoral committee for health under the DA’s former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
In Ekurhuleni, the party has picked Refilwe Ntsekhe as its preferred candidate and wants to win over that metropolitan municipality from the governing ANC.
In Nelson Mandela Bay the DA wants Nqaba Bhanga to continue serving there and has been in charge for several months now. He is the mayoral candidate for that city.
Party MP Geordin Hill-Lewis is tipped to become the party’s preferred choice for mayor of Cape Town.
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.
Congratulations to Dr @mphophalatse1 on her Mayoral Candidacy #DAmayors @Our_DA @DA_JHB @DA_GPL pic.twitter.com/J4WAFBbdk8— Mpho4Mayor (@Mpho4Mayor) August 23, 2021
A few new faces and the retention of some of the current mayors that they have like Nqaba Bhanga in Nelson Mandela Bay as well as Randall Williams in Tshwane. Geordin Hill-Lewiscomes in instead of Dan Plato in the City of Cape Town.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Former party spokesperson Refilwe Ntsekhe id for the City of Ekurhuleni and Dr Mpho Phalatse for the City of Johannesburg. No candidates for one KZN metro, eThekwini maybe because the DA thinks it does not stand a chance there.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Leader John Steenhuisen is speaking confidently about their chances at the elections. The DA wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they've got a good chance of making some improvements compared to the previous local government elections where they lost a lot of ground in many areas.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
IEC extends party nominations, payment cut off for local govt polls
The IEC said failure to make payment for election deposits will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected.Read More
When will Premier Job Mokgoro resign?
The North West premier says he still has to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his stepping down.Read More
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis.Read More
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King
The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.Read More
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament
She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.Read More