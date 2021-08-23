DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils





The Democratic Alliance DA has picked its candidates for the top positions in the metros ahead of the local government elections, which are to become the key battlegrounds for the polls in the next few months, according to IOL.

The party has picked Randall Williams as its mayoral candidate as they look for stability in the mayoral position of Tshwane in the new term following the resignation of Solly Msimango in February 2019 and that of his successor Stevens Mokgalapa exactly a year later in February 2020. Williams is the current mayor of Tshwane.

In Johannesburg, the DA has put in Dr Mpho Phalatse, former member of the mayoral committee for health under the DA’s former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

In Ekurhuleni, the party has picked Refilwe Ntsekhe as its preferred candidate and wants to win over that metropolitan municipality from the governing ANC.

In Nelson Mandela Bay the DA wants Nqaba Bhanga to continue serving there and has been in charge for several months now. He is the mayoral candidate for that city.

Party MP Geordin Hill-Lewis is tipped to become the party’s preferred choice for mayor of Cape Town.

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.

A few new faces and the retention of some of the current mayors that they have like Nqaba Bhanga in Nelson Mandela Bay as well as Randall Williams in Tshwane. Geordin Hill-Lewiscomes in instead of Dan Plato in the City of Cape Town. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

Former party spokesperson Refilwe Ntsekhe id for the City of Ekurhuleni and Dr Mpho Phalatse for the City of Johannesburg. No candidates for one KZN metro, eThekwini maybe because the DA thinks it does not stand a chance there. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

Leader John Steenhuisen is speaking confidently about their chances at the elections. The DA wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they've got a good chance of making some improvements compared to the previous local government elections where they lost a lot of ground in many areas. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...