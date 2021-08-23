Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa on Monday confirmed that Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe, has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter was being considered by the board.
The announcement comes after TimesLive revealed that Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.
In a short statement confirming the bombshell, CSA said they had “noted media reports about the resignation of Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe. Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the board. The chairperson and the acting CEO are currently engaging with Nkwe about his future.
A further statement will be made when these consultations have been concluded."
That announcement comes on a difficult day for the Cricket body after Proteas head coach Mark Boucher wished to clarify his position regarding the Social Justice and Nation Building Hearings, where former teammates spoke out in several testimonies about alleged racial discrimination and exclusionary team culture.
In two sworn affidavits, Boucher apologised unreservedly for any offense and hurt he might have caused during his playing days - while in the other - he vehemently rejects the allegations Paul Adams leveled against him.
He has also offered a "sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behavior by me".
Proteas coach Mark Boucher has released a statement where he wishes to clarify his position regarding the #SJN Hearings. He has also offered a "sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behaviour by me". pic.twitter.com/ldaMVMLy33— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 23, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
More from Sport
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers
South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.Read More
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'
The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.Read More
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach
His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 loss to Swallows on Saturday night.Read More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist
Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value.Read More
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses
Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.Read More
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'
Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.Read More
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and Joel Jutge.Read More