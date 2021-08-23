Streaming issues? Report here
Is Min Patel the weakest link in SA's economy?
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job

23 August 2021 3:18 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
Enoch Nkwe

The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa on Monday confirmed that Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe, has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter was being considered by the board.

The announcement comes after TimesLive revealed that Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.

In a short statement confirming the bombshell, CSA said they had “noted media reports about the resignation of Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe. Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the board. The chairperson and the acting CEO are currently engaging with Nkwe about his future.

A further statement will be made when these consultations have been concluded."

That announcement comes on a difficult day for the Cricket body after Proteas head coach Mark Boucher wished to clarify his position regarding the Social Justice and Nation Building Hearings, where former teammates spoke out in several testimonies about alleged racial discrimination and exclusionary team culture.

In two sworn affidavits, Boucher apologised unreservedly for any offense and hurt he might have caused during his playing days - while in the other - he vehemently rejects the allegations Paul Adams leveled against him.

He has also offered a "sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behavior by me".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job




