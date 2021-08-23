'As electricity consumption increases you subsidise for when you paid low price'
Last week, Belusi Xaba, a Gauteng resident, was asked on The Afternoon Drive Show by Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee to explain how much the 14.59 percent increase in energy has cost him and how it will harm the city's economy in the long run.
The increases were linked to Eskom gaining clearance from the energy regulator Nersa to raise its rates to customers and municipalities, according to the city.
City of Johannesburg manager of pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda answered listeners' questions regarding how electricity is calculated.
The inclining block tariffs mean that in our case prepaid for the first 350kWh you pay less, in doing so we are then able to afford the low user more for a rand of electricity they purchase.Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and tariffs - City of Johannesburg
The idea is that as your consumption increases you then start to subsidise for the prices that you were not paying when your consumption was low.Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and tariffs - City of Johannesburg
When questioned how power is calculated for people who receive invoices for their use as a result of computerised meters installed in surburbs in Johannesburg's south, Hinda told listeners that they were meant to receive ‘display units’ at the time the meters were installed.
It is meant to have a display unit in which you can see in the house, everyone was supposed to have been given the display units.Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and tariffs - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below...
