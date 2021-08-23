Do you have a right to refuse the unvaccinated access to your home?





Citizen is reporting on the debate around mandatory Covid vaccination in the workplace and keeping a safe environment continues to rage, homeowners are asking if it is unconstitutional to compel their helpers, workers or service providers to reveal if they've been vaccinated.

Labour analyst Terry Bell has more.

The point is that all rights carry with them responsibilities. We have an extremely contagious virus and this becomes a very pertinent issue. Terry Bell, Labour analyst

You should be isolated from others so no do not infect them. If you are not vaccinated you are not only a danger to yourself but also a possible incubator and can spread that to others. If a plumber can be carrying the virus it can mutate and be lethal. Terry Bell, Labour analyst

