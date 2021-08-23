Nedbank sets sights on helping up to 20 firms around the country





Most South African small and medium businesses (SMEs) in the past 18 months have been experiencing extreme difficulty but if there's one thing that the country's SMEs have in spades, it's a tenacious resolve to rebuild, reposition, and rise above past obstacles in order to achieve even greater success.

Nedbank has relaunched their extremely successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to Hands for Small Business with Nedbank in cooperation with Primedia Broadcasting's radio stations 702 and CapeTalk.

Nedbank executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services Alan Shannon explained the reasoning behind the changes in their campaign

The last time we spoke, we had just launched Nedbank Business Ignite and the day following the launch, the country went crazy with riots breaking out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, prompting us to pivot the campaign the next day. Alan Shannon, Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services - Nedbank

Now we're driving a process which we refer to as Hands for Small Business with Nedbank and there are a few changes. Whereas previously the process sought three winners, this year we have opted to move away from the competition aspect of the process and instead focus on figuring out how we can help more small businesses. Alan Shannon, Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services - Nedbank

Through our reach, we will be able to assist up to 20 firms around the country. Alan Shannon, Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services - Nedbank

Nedbank is committed to partnering with the country's entrepreneurs to assist them in reshaping their businesses for long-term success.

The first two years are crucial, but I believe that the business progresses through several stages. To suggest that you will not face challenges during those two years is false, as anything can happen, as we have seen in recent months. In recent months, there have been riots and taxi violence and these events have had an impact on small companies. Alan Shannon, Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services - Nedbank

Listen to the full interview below...