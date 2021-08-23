Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Is Min Patel the weakest link in SA's economy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.

  • Takealot's founder Kim Reid is taking a final bow as CEO; he now becomes Chairperson

  • Mamongae Mahlare is the new CEO

© stockasso/123rf.com

RELATED: Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not

Takealot announced in February that its CEO and founder, Kim Reid, is stepping down.

Reid now becomes Chairperson of Africa’s largest online retailer.

Mamongae Mahlare will take over as Chief Executive.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Reid (scroll up to listen).

It’s been 18 months full of ups and downs… Things started pumping [in May 2020] and going relatively strongly ever since…

Kim Reid, founder - Takealot

We’ve been going for 10 years. We started with 25 people… Today we’re at close to 4000 people employed in the company. We have 15 000 drivers… We’ve enabled roughly 4500 sellers…

Kim Reid, founder - Takealot

We went from nothing in April [2020] to volumes we’ve never seen in the business in May… Operationally, we’re in a good space… We’ve built a good executive team… Mamongae is a fantastic executive… She’s going to have to learn lots…

Kim Reid, founder - Takealot

We’ve got a lot of growth still left in the country… I’ll be focussing on growth… There’s definitely an African ambition… We’ll look at Africa as soon as we’re doing what we should be doing in this country…

Kim Reid, founder - Takealot

As we enable sellers… we’re creating jobs… We need investment in this country… We have a long way to go still.

Kim Reid, founder - Takealot

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO




