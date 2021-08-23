



Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.

© tumsasedgars/123rf.com

Recently published business book reviews:

Description on Amazon:

It has been nearly ten years since Africa is Open for Business was first published and Victor Kgomoeswana showcased the continent as a place of opportunity and fertile ground for business.

But, if recent headlines are anything to go by, then the current outlook seems dim.

As a result of corruption, the deepening infrastructure backlog, including resistance to 4IR developments, and the current global pandemic, it seems the continent is fast running out of time.

However, when asked if Africa is still open for business, Kgomoeswana confidently says, “It depends on your perspective”.

Africa Bounces Back draws on case studies that look at the continent’s response to Covid-19 and where it might leave us, how the shift from globalisation to more nationalist politics could impact the region amidst growing global terror, and the tipping point of the African Continental Free Trade Area implementations.

Kgomoeswana also revisits previous case studies, including Ethiopian Airlines, China’s ongoing involvement in Africa, and the “new normal” innovations that have caused much-needed disruptions in their sectors.

Africa Bounces Back is a reminder that even in the mist of crisis, a resilient spirit, decisive action, and the correct perspective can lead to progress and, ultimately, success.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back