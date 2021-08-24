COVID-19: South Africa records 7,632 new cases and 163 deaths





South Africa has recorded 7,632 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,698,605.

163 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 79,584 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,455,998 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 10,790,501 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.