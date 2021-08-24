SADAG warns of spike in anxiety, depression in adolescents
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is warning that the pandemic has triggered a massive spike in anxiety and depression among adolescents.
Sadag says this seems to be getting worse as the pandemic goes on and social isolation, loss of loved ones, disruption of schooling are among other things that stressing children since Covid-19.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sadag operation director Cassey Chambers says children often can not express what's going on or what they are feeling.
They don't even have the language to communicate and for them, it's even harder and they have been doing this for 18 months. We as parents kind of underestimate what they are going through and we think they don't know everything that is going on around them.Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG
Teens before covid were already an adverse age group, we saw a lot of depression, anxiety and trauma but now with the pandemic and all the extra stresses that it brings along with it, we are seeing serious things like eating disorders, self-harming and even an increase in suicide or suicidal behaviour.Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG
Chambers says adults or parents can look out for these red flags in their adoloscents.
A drastic change in their sleeping habits, where they are sleeping all the time and they have no energy when they wake up.Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG
A drastic change in their eating habits where they eat too much or lost their appetite completely and they have withdrawn from their entire world.Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114105596_depressed-boy-holding-smile-pretending-to-be-fine-face-of-the-depression.html?term=child%2Bdepression&vti=o2zxz9utodx6hebuul-1-9
More from Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.Read More
Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.Read More
7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder
She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.Read More
OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More