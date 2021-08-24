SADAG warns of spike in anxiety, depression in adolescents





The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is warning that the pandemic has triggered a massive spike in anxiety and depression among adolescents.

Sadag says this seems to be getting worse as the pandemic goes on and social isolation, loss of loved ones, disruption of schooling are among other things that stressing children since Covid-19.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sadag operation director Cassey Chambers says children often can not express what's going on or what they are feeling.

They don't even have the language to communicate and for them, it's even harder and they have been doing this for 18 months. We as parents kind of underestimate what they are going through and we think they don't know everything that is going on around them. Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG

Teens before covid were already an adverse age group, we saw a lot of depression, anxiety and trauma but now with the pandemic and all the extra stresses that it brings along with it, we are seeing serious things like eating disorders, self-harming and even an increase in suicide or suicidal behaviour. Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG

Chambers says adults or parents can look out for these red flags in their adoloscents.

A drastic change in their sleeping habits, where they are sleeping all the time and they have no energy when they wake up. Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG

A drastic change in their eating habits where they eat too much or lost their appetite completely and they have withdrawn from their entire world. Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG

