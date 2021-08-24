WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Kid runs away from home after dad tells him to turn off PlayStation

A toddler has smashed a TV while trying to help a superhero on screen beat a monster.

The toddler was watching a Japanese animation named The Ultraman.

In a moment that is equal parts cute and costly, a young boy in China broke his mom’s TV because he was trying to ‘help’ the superhero on-screen fight a monster 😭 pic.twitter.com/1t1KtTsUZD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 24, 2021

Listen to what else has gone viral: