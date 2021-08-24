The Uber of venture capitalism: Invest Now





Imagine if you were one of the early venture capitalists who got in on the ground with Airbnb.

That’s the legendary story of Sequoia Capital.

Their initial investment of about half a million dollars in the home-rental platform grew to a whopping $8.4 billion over 11 years.

Venture capitalists take on the risk of financing risky start-ups in exchange for ownership, in the hopes that some of the firms they support will become successful.

But ordinary investors like you could never take those kinds of hit-and-miss bets, right?

Wrong.

Presenting CloudCap Ventures: your introduction to the world of private equity venture capital, without the risk or huge outlay of capital.

CloudCap is an innovative new investment portal with proven returns of between 18 and 21% per annum, in full compliance with South African financial regulations.

It allows you to invest in a range of start-ups and established companies in cutting edge and disruptive industries like artificial intelligence, medical technologies and fintech.

These aren’t companies you’d find on the stock market or equity funds. To try to find early-stage companies like this on your own and do your due diligence would be incredibly risky. With our thirty years of combined asset-based investment experience, we do it for you, selecting the best of the best post-revenue start-ups, SMMEs and Corporates in the Global Top 7 industry sectors.

Then, we use our smart algorithms to spread your risk over hundreds of companies to protect your investment.

And we don’t just leave your money there and hope for the best: we actively work with the teams we invest with, providing business development and mentoring to maximise the profit-generating ability of the company.

We’ve been doing this for eight years, and have helped maximise the profit of over 220 projects and companies. We have a proven track record of taking businesses from seed phase into national and international growth stages.

So, how do you get in? At a minimum buy-in of R10,000-00, you would receive a hundred thousand shares in CloudCap. With that, you can expect a return of between R1,800-00 and R2,100-00 a year, depending on your risk profile.

By spreading the risk across different sectors, we protect you from market fluctuations in one industry alone.

The beauty of it is that as an investor you profit from hundreds of businesses using our shared risk principle, without owning a single business. Think of it as the uber of business equity investment.

And because we have our eye set firmly on the future, we’re using blockchain technology to issue your shares certificate, in a completely paperless process.

Our platform has been enormously popular with forward-thinking, innovative businesses. This includes our latest influx of businesses in sectors with proven growth and sustainability throughout the Covid pandemic.

The sooner you start investing, the sooner you can start earning. Visit our website www.cloudcap.ventures for more details, or get in touch for an appointment at offices in Umhlanga.

Our current raise is now open to investors: R500 000 000,00 from 24th August 2021 – 24th October 2021.

If you are a business looking to get funded:

We’ll provide you with the capital you need to take your business to the next phase. In particular, we will prime you for greater regional and global growth.

We’re looking for strong management teams with high growth potential and scalable business models. Sounds like you? You could be in our portfolio of companies to offer our investors.

Here’s how it works:

Cloudcap Ventures holds equity in each company that it funds.

Say, for example, you need R1m. CloudCap will do our due diligence and, if successful, buy a shareholding of 25 - 30% in your company. We will also provide business development and mentoring to help you maximise your profit.

CloudCap will then receive payments every quarter. As a company, you also have the option to buy back your equity after 24 months.

We offer the option to extend the agreement, should the company need more assistance.

We have done this with over 220 projects and companies, with great success. You could be next.

Visit www.cloudcap.ventures for more.