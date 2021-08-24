IEC deadline - Who made the cut?
The deadline for political parties to submit their candidate nomination lists and details of candidates for the 2021 local government elections was 9pm on Monday.
Elections are scheduled for October 27 but may be postponed to 2022 should the Constitutional Court rule in favour of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to have the polls deferred.
A lot of parties were rushing to submit their lists.
Many didn’t prioritise the processes because they thought elections may be postponed.
But that matter is in the Constitutional Court and it’s not guaranteed that the apex court will grant the IEC its relief and postpone the elections beyond the gazetted date of October.
So did the political parties meet the deadline? What’s the next process?
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo tells Clement Manyathela more.
If the election is to proceed, there is no other opportunity. The recourse will be the Electoral Court and they can go and plead.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
We have a date and time stamp on all submissions that were made. This will help us sift through those that made it in time. Once they are submitted they are preliminary until all the checks are done. Until election day there will be no amendments to the lists.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
The election deposits ought to be paid by 9pm last night. That is part of the verification we will have to make. The operative word is when was the payment made.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
We have given the court case our best shot.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
Listen below for the full interview...
