South Africans not saving enough and are way off retirement target level
Are you saving enough for retirement? There is a good chance you are one of many South Africans who are saving enough and if you are considering tapping into your savings if government changes legislation to allow early access to retirement savings, this is going to deplete your savings even further.
For those with retirement savings, there is also the headache of jittery investment markets that can see the value of our savings plummet when politicians say silly things or there is a trade conflict between powerful nations or a finance minister gets hired or fired.
Momentum Corporate head of technical marketing Chris Cooke has more on whether we are saving enough
In short, the answer generally is NO. Most of us are not saving nearly enough for a financially secure retirement. If you consider from Momentum FundsAtWork umbrella, which is one of South Africa's largest multi-employer umbrella funds with around R59-billion assets and 36,000 members across 5,600 emeployers, analysis at the end of July shows that the projected average income replacement of these is only 29%.Chris Cooke, Head of technical marketing - Momentum Corporate
This means that nothing changes on average and these members have savings to buy a retirement income of just 29% of the salary that they earn just before retirement. Bearing in mind that the generally accepted target is 75%, they are well below where they should be in terms of the target level.Chris Cooke, Head of technical marketing - Momentum Corporate
Let's consider the key drivers for an adequate retirement nest egg. That is saving enough, earning a decent return on your savings and preservingChris Cooke, Head of technical marketing - Momentum Corporate
Listen below for the full interview...
