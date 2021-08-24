How far has South Africa come in transforming its patriarchal society?





According to the Economic Freedom of the World Annual Report, South Africa has a gender disparity Index score of 1.00, suggesting that there is no legal difference in how women and men are treated under the law.

The country's constitution, which has been praised as one of the most progressive in the world, is based on this fundamental equality.

Stats SA also revealed the rate of men who are unemployed in the country to be at 31,4 percent, while women's rates are nearly three percent higher (34,0 percent ) with black African women identified as the most vulnerable within this group, with a 38.3% unemployment rate.

Mineworkers Investment Company CEO and Young Presidents Organisation Member Mary Bomela shared her thoughts on patriarchy and how she dealt with being the only female in a male-dominated industry.

When you look at the society in which we live, we are still far behind simply because the institutions that you look at, whether in church, in your community, or in the workplace, particularly in top positions, are still far behind, women are still not in the same place as males. Mary Bomela, Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company

For me, part of the experience I'm talking about is when you work with men who are your peers and you have good conversations and mutual respect because of the work you do and you get the sense that your contributions are valued, but then someone makes a comment about females or even their wives in casual conversations, and you react by saying did you just say that Where did that come from? So you can just see that we still have a lot of work to be done. Mary Bomela, Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company

Bomela went on to discuss how growing up in a female-dominated household influenced her objectives and mindset in a male-dominated environment.

We were never taught as girls in the house that you can't do certain things just because you're a girl, and I believe that was the first challenge for me. My perspective growing up was never that I couldn't do anything because I'm a girl, and both parents encouraged me to try new things. Mary Bomela, Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company

I remember my first job when I was 21 years old, and my employer said to me, 'That ambition of yours will die down the moment you're barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen,' and I remember those words to this day because they made me realise that would never define me or my career. Mary Bomela, Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company

I found myself in the mining industry as the only female or black executive board member, and it became clear to me that I would never change who I am. Mary Bomela, Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company

Being able to stand firm and be that voice for female representation, and not being afraid to express a different point of view to everyone at the table is what provides diversity and breaks unconscious biases that exist around the table. Mary Bomela, Young Presidents Organisation Member and CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company

