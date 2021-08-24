Unions, government face off in court over wage dispute
On Tuesday morning, the Constitutional Court heard arguments in a case brought by public sector unions seeking to get last year's wage gains reinstated for their members.
This comes after the government won preliminary legal battles in the Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court, ruling that the collective bargaining agreement was unconstitutional despite the fact that the government and unions had signed it in 2018.
The Public Servants Association, Nehawu, and the SA Democratic Teachers Union, among others, have contended in court filings that their members are entitled to salary increases because the collective agreement is a legal contract.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana provided feedback on what was discussed at the Constitutional court.
One of the fascinating things that came up over and over again throughout the hearing today is issues expressed by the justices about when the government, for example, was aware that the agreement signed in 2019 with the labour unions was null and void because of regulations 78 and 79.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The signed reasoning states that it will cover the years 2021-2022, ensuring that there would be some form of movement or adjustment in the wages of public sector workers this year until March next year.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
The problem is that the subject before the ConCourt today is related to a previous case that was decided in 2018 and covered a three-year period, with the government obligated to follow the terms. They are paying the first, second, and third years, raising the issue that Treasury did not sign off on this particular increase because it had already exceeded the compensation filling, and as a result, will not be able to pay the remainder, which is the issue that has brought the parties to the ConCourt today.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The court's submission includes an R29 billion figure, but we all know that the state originally claimed that the increases would cost R37 billion. Labour argued that point until the figure was reduced to R29 billion. In any case, the state lacks the funds and is now scrambling to put this year's salary increases together.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : EWN
