Legal groups applaud court decision to prosecute Bathabile Dlamini for perjury
Following testimony to the Constitutional Court and before a section 38 inquiry, former Minister Bathabile Dlamini is facing perjury charges.
The allegations stem from her evidence before the Constitutional Court during an investigation into Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle a few years ago.
The Black Sash Trust was represented before the inquiry by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, which submitted evidence that the Minister failed to guarantee that SASSA was prepared to take over payment of grants when an invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services expired.
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka provided more insight on the case and mentioned that the Black Sash Trust and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies have welcomed the decision to prosecute former Minister Bathabile Dlamini for perjury or giving false evidence.
When she appeared at the inquiry four years ago she was not forthcoming, I think she was fearing being held liable for the crisis.Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
A summons has been issued for her to appear before the Johannesburg Regional Court on the 20th of September to answer these charges.Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case
These organisations who brought this matter to the court which are the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and Black Sash Trust have welcomed this decision, saying that this sends a strong message to those occupying office and holds them accountable for their actions.Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
