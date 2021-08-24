10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Ten local entrepreneurs involved in reducing food waste have been selected to join the Food Waste Innovation Challenge by the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship South Africa.
The Centre narrowed down its selection from more than 100 innovative solutions.
The Challenge is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is to reduce global food waste by 50% by 2030.
"Today's complex challenges in the South African food waste sector require ambitious, collaborative solutions to drive collective action at scale" says the Branson Centre.
RELATED: Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022
UNDP Accelerator Labs South Africa is a partner in the initiative, further supported by WWF South Africa and the V & A Waterfront.
The ten entrepreneurs will embark on a six-month go-to-market and investor-readiness programme to scale their food waste solutions.
Watch their ecstatic reactions to the announcement below:
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nwabisa Mayema, Strategic Partnerships Director at Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship South Africa.
She says the programme's aimed at setting the ten businesses up for success in a way that's good for people, planet and profit.
Job creation is another benefit.
It's very exciting to see the variety of solutions... coming through from a wide range of entrepreneurs all over the country... We're here to change business for good.Nwabisa Mayema, Strategic Partnerships Director - Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA
We're talking about entrepreneurs who are presenting solutions through vermiculture... biogas generated from the processing of food waste... We're looking at composting solutions.... black soldier flies...Nwabisa Mayema, Strategic Partnerships Director - Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA
Find out more by listening to the audio clip:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gastas/gastas1509/gastas150900026/45914151-discarded-fruit-and-bread-on-the-organic-waste.jpg
