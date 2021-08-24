Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa
Mortuary workers selling corpses and fake job scams to get ID numbers are among the criminal ways South Africans are trying to score from funeral policies.
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said on Monday the country’s life insurers reported a 12% increase in fraudulent and dishonest claims across all lines of risk business in 2020 when compared to 2019. This spans a range of claims including for death, disability, funeral and retrenchment.
Last year 3,186 cases of fraudulent and dishonest claims to a value of R587m were recorded, compared to 2,837 fraudulent and dishonest claims in 2019 valued at R537m. The highest incidence of fraud and dishonesty last year took place in the funeral insurance space, where a total of 2,282 claims were found to be fraudulent or dishonest.
Commenting on the statistics, Megan Govender, convener of the Asisa forensics standing committee, said the increase in fraudulent and dishonest claims is not surprising since tough economic conditions make it more tempting for dishonest policyholders and syndicates to try their luck in the hope of scoring sizeable insurance payouts.
This has always been a problem area. The mere nature of the product attracts organised crime in terms of fraud. We have seen this over the years, with Covid we have seen an increase.Megan Govender, Forensics standing committee convener - Association for Savings and Investment SA
We largely depend on the police service to help solve these cases.Megan Govender, Forensics standing committee convener - Association for Savings and Investment SA
Source : EWN
