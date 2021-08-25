COVID-19: South Africa records 10,346 new cases and 369 deaths





South Africa has recorded 10,346 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,708,951.

Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 3,160 new active cases.

369 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 79,953 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,464,609 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 11,076,106 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.