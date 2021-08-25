COVID-19: South Africa records 10,346 new cases and 369 deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:16
Profile Interview with Gwen Nkosi, Founder of Nkosi Ceramics
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi - Founder of Nkosi Ceramics
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Sonti Alpheus Lebopa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sonti Alpheus Lebopa - Creator of OMW Manaba
Roemello Shembe - Creator of AntiGang Apparel
Samantha Toweel-Moore - Founder of Growing Champions NPO
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices. 27 August 2021 5:44 PM
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure. 27 August 2021 4:12 PM
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her p... 27 August 2021 3:53 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: "The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
COVID-19: South Africa records 10,346 new cases and 369 deaths

25 August 2021 6:39 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
vaccine
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 11,076,106 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 10,346 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,708,951.

Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 3,160 new active cases.

369 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 79,953 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 7,632 new cases and 163 deaths

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,464,609 with a recovery rate of 91,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 11,076,106 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




More from Local

South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association

27 August 2021 5:44 PM

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.

Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa

27 August 2021 4:12 PM

The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.

I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas

27 August 2021 3:53 PM

SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.

Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged

27 August 2021 1:49 PM

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.

We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC

27 August 2021 11:37 AM

African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.

Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences

27 August 2021 11:02 AM

Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.

7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder

27 August 2021 10:03 AM

She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.

OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system

27 August 2021 8:14 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.

COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths

27 August 2021 7:00 AM

The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24

26 August 2021 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.

