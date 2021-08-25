'Vaccines are our most powerful tool, without it we will not go back to normal'





South Africa has passed the 11 million mark on covid-19 vaccine administered since the start of the rollout.

The South African government has raised concerns over fake news and anti-vaxxer campaigns gaining momentum.

On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and the final approval also means the Pfizer vaccine gets a brand name 'Comirnaty'.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional vaccine advisory chairperson and member of the MAC Committee on Vaccines, Prof. Helen Rees.

If you test positive for covid even if you don't have symptoms, we recommend that you wait for 30 days. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

If you have symptoms we recommend you wait 30 days after your symptoms and the reason for that is if you've got covid, your body is already generating antibodies so we don't want to confuse the immune system. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

Rees says vaccination is very crucial.

The Delta variant at the moment is beating every single country even New Zealand as an island is now having to acknowledge they might have to change their statute. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

Vaccines are our most important tool against infectious diseases and prevention and particularly in a pandemic. It is our most powerful tool and without that, we will not be able to get back to normal and tackle things like unemployment. Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - WHO regional vaccine advisory & member of the MAC committee on vaccine

Listen to the full interview below: