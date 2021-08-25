WATCH: 'Shooting star', 'meteor-like' object spotted over Pretoria
Social media was abuzz on Tuesday night with sightings of what others called a shooting star, some said it was a meteor.
The bright light was spotted flying through the Pretoria, Centurion skies.
Watch the video below:
A massive meteor-like object just passed over Pretoria. Holy shit.— Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) August 24, 2021
Just took this footage from my house.
Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/JFHd3qkOac
