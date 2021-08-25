WATCH: 'Shooting star', 'meteor-like' object spotted over Pretoria





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED:

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday night with sightings of what others called a shooting star, some said it was a meteor.

The bright light was spotted flying through the Pretoria, Centurion skies.

Watch the video below:

A massive meteor-like object just passed over Pretoria. Holy shit.



Just took this footage from my house.



Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/JFHd3qkOac — Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) August 24, 2021

Listen to what else has gone viral: