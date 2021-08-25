WATCH: Farmer uses sheep to create special tribute to his late aunt





The Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for family members to attend funerals of their loved ones.

A farmer found a way to pay a special tribute to his aunt who has passed away, he got a drone and recorded his sheep making a heart shape.

Farmer, Ben Jackson from Guyra in northern NSW, found a special way to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb Cowdery. He wasn't able to go to the funeral because of border closures.

"I feel a bit hopeless here on the farm, but I wanted to show my love somehow," Ben told The Weekly Times. pic.twitter.com/AFb3zDOJiN — The Weekly Times (@theweeklytimes) August 25, 2021

