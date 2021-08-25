WATCH: Farmer uses sheep to create special tribute to his late aunt
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 'Shooting star', 'meteor-like' object spotted over Pretoria
The Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for family members to attend funerals of their loved ones.
A farmer found a way to pay a special tribute to his aunt who has passed away, he got a drone and recorded his sheep making a heart shape.
Watch the video below:
Farmer, Ben Jackson from Guyra in northern NSW, found a special way to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb Cowdery. He wasn't able to go to the funeral because of border closures.— The Weekly Times (@theweeklytimes) August 25, 2021
"I feel a bit hopeless here on the farm, but I wanted to show my love somehow," Ben told The Weekly Times. pic.twitter.com/AFb3zDOJiN
Listen to what else has gone viral:
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Thinking of trying the #CrateChallenge? Doctors sound warning bells
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More