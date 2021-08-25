'As a man my duty is to protect women, not to hurt them'
All academic activities at the University of Fort Hare will be suspended on Wednesday in honor of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a 23-year-old final-year law student.
Mtebeni's body was discovered placed in a bag, last week in East London after she was allegedly murdered and disfigured by her partner.
Mtebeni's assassination has shocked the public, once again exposing the country's horrible reality of gender-based violence.
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show expressed their displeasure with the government's failure to address gender-based violence in the country.
Women are not safe anywhere in the country, I mean they even get raped and abused in churches. I can ask you right now to point out a place where they are safe and you will come back empty.Lucky, Caller
I am the mother to son, don't have a daughter, but it saddens me to think about what these women go through knowing that I just gave birth to this child and promised to cherish and protect them, among other things, only to have some monster decide to steal her life.Busisiwe, Caller
Other listeners stressed the significance of educating their children on how to speak with and about women from an early age.
Just as we should enforce and teach them about racism, we should start educating our children on how to treat women at home.Liden, Caller
As a mother of two daughters, I've been anxious since the whole situation came to light. I constantly ask myself, 'Where do I hide? Where do I run? Who do I talk to? How am I going to raise my children because I am rearing them scared?' I'm not sure how I'm going to tell them they can't play there because I'm not sure how safe it is while their buddies are there. I'm not sure how I'm going to tell them they can't visit your uncle because I'm not sure how safe it is.Thembi, Caller
I don't believe this country is doing anything about gender-based violence because I'm trying to figure out what's stopping the government from enacting the death penalty or coming up with creative ways to punish these men who kill women because I can tell you right now these men are admitting to these crimes because they know they won't face any consequences.Lefoku, Caller
I have three girls, and this is terrifying to me because as males, we are the beginning and the end of everything. It is my responsibility as a man to defend them, not to harm them.Ben, Caller
