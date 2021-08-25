Having four Military Veterans Department senior managers suspended 'a setback'





The Military Veterans Department has suffered more than R124-million in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla announced yesterday that four senior managers at the department have been placed on precautionary suspension as a result.

Makwetla tells Clement Manyathela more.

Let me start by clarifying that the department that we are talking about is the Department of Military Veterans, not the Department of Defence under the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans. We actually had to separate departments. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence

They are senior managers in the department. They include the deputy director-general, two chief directors and the chief financial officer of the department. In the normal course of government business it may not be a huge setback but the military veterans department is a small department, it has got only about 180 employees, so lose four senior managers at the same time out of the system is quite a setback. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence

This should have been picked up much earlier. The system in the public service is that we deal with the audited reports. Audited reports will always then not give you the situation in real-time. The report that you are talking about indeed is a report in which the Public Service Commission picked up irregularities that were not dealt with the way it was expected, no consequence management was visible in the information the department shared with the Public Service Commission. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence

The issues were also repeatedly raised by the Auditor-General. It is for that reason that we decided that this is a very serious matter to get the department to function well. We organised for a meeting with the Public Service Commission yesterday to discuss all of the reports that they have been receiving from the department because these reports in the ministry some of them were not shares, we were not aware of the extent to which the department was responsive to what the oversight bodies were demanding of the department Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence

Has whoever approved the procurement of the unregistered drug from Cuba, that your department purchased at more than R200-million been suspended?

That is in a different department, the department of defence. The former minister appointed an investigating team to look into the matter and come with the facts of who did what and stuff like that. That report is still being awaited. The matter, incidentally, should be before the committee this week. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence

I agree with you that time is of the essence in matters like this, it would have been best to approach the matter in a way that it is expeditiously dispensed with. Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence

