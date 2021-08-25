Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'





Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe Sri Lanka has resigned ahead of the visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa announced Nkwe's resignation late on Tuesday. Nkwe "raised concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment".

_The Star _cricket writer Stuart Hess has more.

From what I understand has been taking place behind the scenes, he officially tendered the resignation at the weekend. The new chairman of Cricket South Africa board Lawson Naidoo and acting CEO tried to make him change his mind but obviously, that didn't work. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

In an interesting statement last night Cricket South Africa said they are concerned about the team environment and he was very much a part of that but it also puts significant pressure on Mark Boucher, who is under pressure for other things outside of the team environment because as the head coach, along with senior players, they created environment and that culture. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

A lot has been talked about that in the last year or so so it's concerning that Enoch Nkwe would cite that as one of the reasons we would no longer want to be the assistant coach of the proteas. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Boucher is under an immense amount of pressure. He was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. He has addressed the team, according to Temba Bavuma. Bavuma offered no reasons behind daying the team has accepted Boucher's apology. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

