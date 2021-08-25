Advocate Dali Mpofu accuses judges of being biased in Magashule case





Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general's battle against his suspension is continuing at the Johannesburg High Court.

Senior counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu has accused the full bench of being biased against Magashule.

Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis has more.

We've had Dali Mpofu SC in the Johannesburg High Court, he has assembled a number of grounds that he says should be grounds for leave to appeal by Ace Magashule. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

I think his best takeaway is the stand-alone ground where he is accusing the three judges of the South Gauteng High Court of bias. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

He is also suggesting essentially that these judges have prejudged the matter and they did not approach it with open minds. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below: