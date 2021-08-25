We saw an opportunity to provide patients hospital-level care - Quro Medical
Life Healthcare, a famous worldwide healthcare organisation and private hospital group in Southern Africa, has invested in Quro Medical, a digital healthcare company, to provide individuals with a technology-enabled way of receiving high-quality healthcare at home, when they need it.
Quro Medical, Africa's first tech-driven healthcare at home company, analyses real-time data to monitor patient health, allowing those who need constant healthcare monitoring outside of acute hospital treatment to be assisted remotely and receive the care they need.
Quro Medical co-founder and CEO Vuyane Mhlomi describes what is still needed in the healthcare industry and how they bridged the gap by providing healthcare to patients in the comfort of their own homes.
Healthcare as an industry tends to lag behind, being very conservative in its approach, regulations, and of course, given the nature of work, healthcare tends to be stricter and a lot more conservative, which means that things that would sometimes be beneficial to patients and the general public are often not seen or realized in time purely due to how we are within healthcare.Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-founder and CEO - Quro Medical
What COVID-19 has done is forced this change upon us. For example, despite overwhelming research demonstrating that patients do better in alternative environments of care, we have had hospicentric models of care in many ways. There has been a lot of work that has gone into leveraging technology within the care of patients until the point where we are now having to rapidly deploy so much technology.Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-founder and CEO - Quro Medical
Generally, the culture tends to lag behind in terms of adoption of newer technology within healthcare, which is understandable given the stakes: these are patients' lives until such time as it is forced upon us to do so, so what we need is more change and sort of rapid encouragement of people to embrace newer technologies and understand that their care is not compromised.Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-founder and CEO - Quro Medical
The reality is that hospitals, in general, are a terrific place to give treatment for a subset of patients because you can centralise care within specialised centers, which allows us to reach out to more and more patients, but there are drawbacks to managing those patients in those facilities. According to research, there is a large rise in the likelihood of people developing what are known as hospital-acquired infections, which are diseases that are resistant to antibiotics because of the medication used in the hospital setting.Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-founder and CEO - Quro Medical
We saw a huge opportunity in being able to provide hospital-level treatment to patients, but with the added benefit of doing it in the comfort of their own homes.Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-founder and CEO - Quro Medical
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/icu_coma.html?oriSearch=teenage+boy+hospital+bed&sti=o7ces8eiz9m2dks4qo|&mediapopup=50696897
