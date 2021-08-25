Ramaphosa urged to appoint panel of eminent citizens to choose new chief justice
In October, South Africa’s Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, will complete his 12-year term at the helm of the Constitutional Court in October, and the process to fill his shoes will begin.
According to Judges Matter researcher Organisation Mbekezeli Benjamin, the president is responsible for commencing the process of appointing the chief justice which is governed by the law and precedent.
The president, as head of the national executive, chooses the chief justice after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of the parties represented in the National Assembly, according to section 174(3) of the Constitution.
The president then has leeway in naming the chief justice under this law. This practice is similar to those of other countries, where the chief justice's nomination is essentially a presidential decision.
Right now, there is a three-step process: the president picks a name of a judge he wants to nominate for Justice, and then he sends the person to the second stage, where he or she is interviewed by the judicial service commission, which then gives a thumbs up or down.MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation - Judges Matter
The president then has to speak with opposition leaders in Parliament about the competence of that individual to be Chief Justice, and if those MPs agree, the president then appoints that person.MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation - Judges Matter
RELATED: Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years
There will be a lot of consultation, but instead of the president picking a name at random, we propose that President Ramaphosa appoints an advisory panel of eminent South Africans to call for three experienced candidates to be interviewed in public for Chief Justice, and then choose the best candidate among the chosen.MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation - Judges Matter
Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng has less than 50 days left until his term expires in October.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.Read More
Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.Read More
7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder
She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.Read More
OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More