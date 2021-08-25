Ramaphosa urged to appoint panel of eminent citizens to choose new chief justice





In October, South Africa’s Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, will complete his 12-year term at the helm of the Constitutional Court in October, and the process to fill his shoes will begin.

According to Judges Matter researcher Organisation Mbekezeli Benjamin, the president is responsible for commencing the process of appointing the chief justice which is governed by the law and precedent.

The president, as head of the national executive, chooses the chief justice after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of the parties represented in the National Assembly, according to section 174(3) of the Constitution.

The president then has leeway in naming the chief justice under this law. This practice is similar to those of other countries, where the chief justice's nomination is essentially a presidential decision.

Right now, there is a three-step process: the president picks a name of a judge he wants to nominate for Justice, and then he sends the person to the second stage, where he or she is interviewed by the judicial service commission, which then gives a thumbs up or down. MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation - Judges Matter

The president then has to speak with opposition leaders in Parliament about the competence of that individual to be Chief Justice, and if those MPs agree, the president then appoints that person. MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation - Judges Matter

There will be a lot of consultation, but instead of the president picking a name at random, we propose that President Ramaphosa appoints an advisory panel of eminent South Africans to call for three experienced candidates to be interviewed in public for Chief Justice, and then choose the best candidate among the chosen. MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation - Judges Matter

Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng has less than 50 days left until his term expires in October.

