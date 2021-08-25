R45bn retirement fund benefits unclaimed as 'beneficiaries could have passed on'
Moeyweb has reported that about 4.5-million retirement fund members were owed R45-billion in unclaimed benefits in 2019, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This amounts to 1.7% of all retirement fund industry assets in South Africa.
However, it is likely that 40% of this will never be claimed, says Olano Makhubela, divisional executive in charge of retirement fund supervision at the FSCA.
SA’s retirement industry has come under public criticism and court scrutiny over the issue of unpaid benefits.
Makhubela tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
This issue goes back a long time ago during Apartheid, during the migrant labour years. Unfortunately because of the laws then, people did not have proper ID numbers. What that means is that it is quite difficult to trace individuals.Olano Makhubela, Divisional executive in charge of retirement fund supervision - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
There is a good chance that a significant number of those beneficiaries have passed on. We have conducted awareness, doing roadshows and publicising for people to check our website. The funds are not sitting with the FSCA, It's upon funds and the boards to make an effort. The reality is if you look back at the numbers, the number has not moved that much.Olano Makhubela, Divisional executive in charge of retirement fund supervision - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63736780_retirement-planning-a-finance-money-calculator-notes-calculator-top-view-work.html
