STUDY CORRECTION: Caster Semenya would have won her third gold medal - Lawyer





South African athlete Caster Semenya is considering suing World Athletics for damages, this comes after scientists behind the 2017 study have now issued a correction about the impact of high levels of naturally occurring testosterone in female athletes on performance, that these findings were "exploratory" and that they "could have been misleading by implying a causal inference," according to the New York Times.

The study was significant in preventing Semenya and other female athletes from competing in events ranging from 400 meters to 1500 meters unless they took medicine and/or had surgery.

Caster Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott responded by informing listeners that the case is now in the European courts and has been made a priority.

A couple of weeks post the Tokyo Olympics the ‘misleading comment’ came out and one has to treat it as an appalling representation that is treated with Sinicism that it deserves. Greg Nott, Lawyer

Our case is currently before the European Court of Human Rights, and we applied through the Queen's counsel and the Junior counsel in London. We also have support from Canadian lawyers and our own lawyers in Johannesburg, and that application was submitted in February. Greg Nott, Lawyer

In May, we were given a priority date, which is quite illuminating because, given the thousands of human rights violations around the world, the president of the courts giving us a priority date means Caster's case is that important. Greg Nott, Lawyer

It's not just Caster's situation that matters; it's the ramification for women all around the world. Greg Nott, Lawyer

When asked how Semenya felt about not competing in this year's Olympics, her lawyers said she was very strong and would have won her third gold medal if given the chance.

She would have won her third gold medal without a doubt, and if you look at her on an individual basis, she is the ramification for herself and the damage caused to her but if you look at it on a larger scale, Caster is an icon for all races in South Africa. What we have been through recently in terms of the pandemic and the recent unrest, she would have been a unifying factor that brought back the gold medal like others. Greg Nott, Lawyer

She showed no signs of vulnerability or regret. She handled it well which is extremely extraordinary. Greg Nott, Lawyer

