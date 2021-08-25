Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
South African Airways (SAA) announced on Wednesday that it will take to the skies again on 23 September.
While the decision has been welcomed in some quarters, it has also been met with criticism.
RELATED: SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
Bruce Whitfield asks SAA Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo why the airline is going for liftoff before it has a deal finalised with preferred strategic equity (SEP) partner Takatso Consortium.
The due diligence process is still underway.
RELATED: SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts
Kgokol says it is for operational reasons, because the airline has been on the ground "for far too long".
We're worried that we might be losing relevance as well, which will also impact on the finalisation of the deal.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
We also looked at opportunities in the market around various routes that we have travelled before. We looked at some of the sustained demand throughout Covid, also some of the positive outlooks that we observed in the market as well.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
Kgokolo adds that they also looked at markets where there is not a lot of competition.
From a regulatory point of view SAA also needs to retain its license, which is done through flying he says.
We didn't just come and say we're flying for the sake of flying. We've looked at the demand as I've said, we've done our research as well and we believe we have chosen the routes that give us a better chance of competing and not burning cash.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
We've been working 24/7 to make sure we can finalise that [due diligence]... The process is being handled by the DPE (Department of Public Enterprises), but as far as we know it is close to finality.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
Whitfield quotes SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch as saying SAA will have to ask National Treasury for more money before the deal is done.
Kgokolo responds that the carrier's capital position will always be a concern in the long-term, but the scenario differs for the short-term.
In the short-term we believe we have positioned the business from a routes perspective and how we have chosen to fly... Of course we wish that the SEP deal can be finalised as soon as possible because this airline was restarted with the understanding that there will be an SEP on board who'll provide financial support going forward.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
Kgokolo also comments on SAA's operational capabilities going forward.
As we go on we'll ramp up and make sure that we utilise all the resources that we have... We didn't want to get rid of everyone and then rehire them at a higher cost... We've got some aircraft that we have brought in on a power-by-the-hour lease agreement...Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
Listen to Kgokolo detail SAA's 'restart' plans:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Source : @saica_ca_sa/Twitter
More from Business
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans
Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show.Read More
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'
The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Toy fads are getting bigger but shorter
Bigger thanks to global media, shorter because they get so much exposureRead More
'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'
The South African economy is 11% larger in 2020 than previously estimated. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
R45bn retirement fund benefits unclaimed as 'beneficiaries could have passed on'
Financial Sector Conduct Authority divisional executive in charge of retirement fund supervision Olano Makhubela says it is quite difficult to trace individuals.Read More
More from Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.Read More
Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.Read More
7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder
She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.Read More
OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
More from Politics
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA
Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier
Mokgoro confirmed that he was leaving during a media briefing on Thursday morning.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
EFF to IEC: Preventing parties from campaigning will compromise our democracy
Party leader Julius Malema has confirmed that the EFF will be contesting all the local, district and metropolitan municipalities in over 4,400 wards.Read More
ANC staff salaries for July & August 'delayed' yet again
August salaries were to be paid on Wednesday, but once again, the ANC has had to delay payment due to financial problems.Read More
Advocate Dali Mpofu accuses judges of being biased in Magashule case
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News report Gaye Davis about Ace Magashule's suspension case.Read More
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations.Read More