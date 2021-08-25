Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed





South African Airways (SAA) announced on Wednesday that it will take to the skies again on 23 September.

While the decision has been welcomed in some quarters, it has also been met with criticism.

Bruce Whitfield asks SAA Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo why the airline is going for liftoff before it has a deal finalised with preferred strategic equity (SEP) partner Takatso Consortium.

The due diligence process is still underway.

Kgokol says it is for operational reasons, because the airline has been on the ground "for far too long".

We're worried that we might be losing relevance as well, which will also impact on the finalisation of the deal. Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

We also looked at opportunities in the market around various routes that we have travelled before. We looked at some of the sustained demand throughout Covid, also some of the positive outlooks that we observed in the market as well. Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

Kgokolo adds that they also looked at markets where there is not a lot of competition.

From a regulatory point of view SAA also needs to retain its license, which is done through flying he says.

We didn't just come and say we're flying for the sake of flying. We've looked at the demand as I've said, we've done our research as well and we believe we have chosen the routes that give us a better chance of competing and not burning cash. Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

We've been working 24/7 to make sure we can finalise that [due diligence]... The process is being handled by the DPE (Department of Public Enterprises), but as far as we know it is close to finality. Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

Whitfield quotes SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch as saying SAA will have to ask National Treasury for more money before the deal is done.

Kgokolo responds that the carrier's capital position will always be a concern in the long-term, but the scenario differs for the short-term.

In the short-term we believe we have positioned the business from a routes perspective and how we have chosen to fly... Of course we wish that the SEP deal can be finalised as soon as possible because this airline was restarted with the understanding that there will be an SEP on board who'll provide financial support going forward. Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

Kgokolo also comments on SAA's operational capabilities going forward.

As we go on we'll ramp up and make sure that we utilise all the resources that we have... We didn't want to get rid of everyone and then rehire them at a higher cost... We've got some aircraft that we have brought in on a power-by-the-hour lease agreement... Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

