COVID-19: South Africa records 13,251 new cases and 516 deaths
South Africa has recorded 13,251 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,722,202.
Kwazulu Natal remains the country's hot spot with 3,627 new active cases followed by the Western Cape with 3,338 cases.
516 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 80,469 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,474,245 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 11,363,810 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 722 202 with 13 251 new cases reported. Today 516 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 80 469 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 474 245 with a recovery rate of 90,9% pic.twitter.com/ac1SCld5eV— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 25, 2021
