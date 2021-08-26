The President can suspend Judge Hlophe even now - Justice Kriegler





The Judicial Service Commission has voted for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe to be impeached.

The judge president was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma.

The National Assembly will decide whether Hlophe should be removed from office.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Freedom Under Law chairperson and former Constitutional Court Judge Justice Johan Kriegler.

Let's make it clear if you lie to a court, you commit perjury and that's a crime. Any person who tried to change the decision of the court dishonestly, behind the scenes, you are defeating or attempting to defeat the course of justice that is a crime for which people must go to prison, that is the crime that Judge Hlophe committed. Justice Johan Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law and former Constitutional Court Judge

It is not politics, it has nothing to do with politics, it was in fact one of the visible signs of state capture. The President can suspend Judge Hlophe even now while the proceedings are continuing in Parliament. Justice Johan Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law and former Constitutional Court Judge

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo says Judge Hlophe should have been suspended a long time ago.

One would hope that Parliament will focus on what its constitutional responsibility is in this regard. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

