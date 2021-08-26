WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Thinking of trying the #CrateChallenge? Doctors sound warning bells
Nandos has done it again.
Launching its spring menu, the fast-food outlet new ad takes a swipe at the decuplets story popularly known as the Tembisa 10. They themed the ad the Ekurhuleni 11.
Watch the video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Thinking of trying the #CrateChallenge? Doctors sound warning bells
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
WATCH: Farmer uses sheep to create special tribute to his late aunt
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Entertainment
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi
The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your music out there.Read More
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede
The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself.Read More
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Pippa Ehrlich shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black
The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where she was.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service
Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications.Read More