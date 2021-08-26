WATCH: Thinking of trying the #CrateChallenge? Doctors sound warning bells
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches
Are you thinking of doing the #CrateChallenge?
Doctors are warning that it could lead to broken bones, spinal cord injuries, and bleeding inside the skull.
Social media users have been doing the challenge and some have nailed it while others landed on the ground.
Watch the videos below:
A man by the name of White Mike has set a new world record, being the 1st person to complete the Milk Crate Challenge while rolling a blunt🤯🥇 pic.twitter.com/V4RdzAWRhd— Official Milk Crate Challenge News Source🥛 (@SirVstudios) August 21, 2021
Today had its ups and downs. #CrateChallenge #houston #rockets pic.twitter.com/QqkYYoqr3L— Clutch the Bear (@clutchthebear) August 24, 2021
Man fxck the #CrateChallenge 🤦🏽♂️🤕😅 pic.twitter.com/fDfqFWONuD— Renard Smith Sr. (@SmittySpreadLuv) August 23, 2021
We're finishing out 2021 with ruptured discs and torn ligaments... #CrateChallenge #cratechallenges pic.twitter.com/4UYPRK7tz0— InDePeNdEnTbanana (@DeTbanana) August 23, 2021
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
WATCH: Farmer uses sheep to create special tribute to his late aunt
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More