WATCH: Thinking of trying the #CrateChallenge? Doctors sound warning bells

Are you thinking of doing the #CrateChallenge?

Doctors are warning that it could lead to broken bones, spinal cord injuries, and bleeding inside the skull.

Social media users have been doing the challenge and some have nailed it while others landed on the ground.

Watch the videos below:

A man by the name of White Mike has set a new world record, being the 1st person to complete the Milk Crate Challenge while rolling a blunt🤯🥇 pic.twitter.com/V4RdzAWRhd — Official Milk Crate Challenge News Source🥛 (@SirVstudios) August 21, 2021

