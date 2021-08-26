'To run a business you need stamina,' says Joe Public founder Pepe Marais
Pepe Marais is the founder and group chief creative officer of Joe Public United, a brand and communication firm.
Marais started his career as a newspaper delivery boy when he was twelve years old, he then went on to served two years in the army after graduating from high school in 1986, completing what was then mandatory national service.
While waiting for a Vlossie at an airforce base in Rundu near the end of his duty, he had a chance to contact a graphic artist, which would change the path of his life.
My father was an artistic man who used to refurbish furniture and was a wine bottle label designer at some point in his early adult life, as well as a musician, so I believe I inherited a lot of talent from him, but he was the family's black sheep, so I had an interesting 14 years of my life.Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United
My life experience was not easy, I know and am aware of my privileges, but I am saying this with my hand in my heart, my first decade of life was not a privilege as people would assume, and I suppose that drew the idea that I needed to make money because there was a scarcity of it, and I saw what it brought.Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United
I wanted to be an engineer because I observed people with engineers for parents who had all the things that I aspired to have.Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United
I met a guy in camp where they called older gentlemen to do 3 months service, and one of the guys happened to be a graphic designer, and he showed me his portfolio, and instantly my brain wanted me to become an engineer and make money, but my heart told me this is what I wanted to do, and that is what motivated my switch.Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United
RELATED: I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa
Marais is the number one creative leader in the South African advertising industry and a published author and co-winner of the 2018 Sanlam Business Partnership Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Medium Businesses with his business partner Gareth Leck.
I found my love and passion, and I was exceptionally brilliant at it, which is how I got into advertising, which is a very unique under-the-radar industry.Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United
I am very proud of where we are and I believe we're just getting started on something big. I don't believe we've come close to accomplishing what we set out to do.Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
South Africa unlikely to cap fuel price - Automobile Association
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the price of fuel affects the cost of going to work and food prices.Read More
Parties such as UDM and ANC rely on list conferences, IEC is unfair - Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement supports the African National Congress's effort to reopen the IEC candidate nomination procedure.Read More
I think age is something that numbs the pain of failure - Leanne Manas
SABC 2 Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas shares how she managed to turn her failures into successes that matter throughout her personal life and career.Read More
Use water sparingly so the 20% restriction can be lifted - Joburg citizens urged
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says the Rand Water system is struggling to deal with the high demand.Read More
We are not the only political party keen to petition the Electoral Court - ANC
African National Congress deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the United Democratic Movement has approached them regarding issues with the candidate nomination process.Read More
Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.Read More
7 suspects arrested for Babita Deokaran's murder
She was one of the key witnesses in the SIU's investigation into the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.Read More
OUTA urges Minister Mbalula to fix driver's license booking system
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the looming deadline for driver's license renewal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,771 new cases and 357 deaths
The Health Department says 11,648,851 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More