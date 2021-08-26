'To run a business you need stamina,' says Joe Public founder Pepe Marais





Pepe Marais is the founder and group chief creative officer of Joe Public United, a brand and communication firm.

Marais started his career as a newspaper delivery boy when he was twelve years old, he then went on to served two years in the army after graduating from high school in 1986, completing what was then mandatory national service.

While waiting for a Vlossie at an airforce base in Rundu near the end of his duty, he had a chance to contact a graphic artist, which would change the path of his life.

My father was an artistic man who used to refurbish furniture and was a wine bottle label designer at some point in his early adult life, as well as a musician, so I believe I inherited a lot of talent from him, but he was the family's black sheep, so I had an interesting 14 years of my life. Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United

My life experience was not easy, I know and am aware of my privileges, but I am saying this with my hand in my heart, my first decade of life was not a privilege as people would assume, and I suppose that drew the idea that I needed to make money because there was a scarcity of it, and I saw what it brought. Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United

I wanted to be an engineer because I observed people with engineers for parents who had all the things that I aspired to have. Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United

I met a guy in camp where they called older gentlemen to do 3 months service, and one of the guys happened to be a graphic designer, and he showed me his portfolio, and instantly my brain wanted me to become an engineer and make money, but my heart told me this is what I wanted to do, and that is what motivated my switch. Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United

Marais is the number one creative leader in the South African advertising industry and a published author and co-winner of the 2018 Sanlam Business Partnership Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Medium Businesses with his business partner Gareth Leck.

I found my love and passion, and I was exceptionally brilliant at it, which is how I got into advertising, which is a very unique under-the-radar industry. Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United

I am very proud of where we are and I believe we're just getting started on something big. I don't believe we've come close to accomplishing what we set out to do. Pepe Marais, Founder and group chief creative officer - Joe Public United

