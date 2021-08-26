Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier
CAPE TOWN - He said that he had met with the president on Wednesday to discuss his resignation.
Mokgoro was expected to resign after the ANC's interim provincial leadership nominated Bushy Maape to replace him a week ago.
He did not hold back in expressing his disappointment over how the issue had been handled.
"[With] Many political actors and observers commenting on my removal from office as premier, I took a considered decision to refuse to leave office in stampede, tossed out in haste for no reason."
Mokgoro served as the premier for three years.
Last week, Mokgoro was unceremoniously shown the door, with the party's North West Interim Provincial Committee announcing Maape as the premier-elect. There'd been apparent resistance from Mokgoro and he'd been at loggerheads with the IPC for over a year now.
Mokgoro had been described by some as a difficult deployee to manage, often disregarding the IPC and not doing enough to support dysfunctional municipalities in the province.
Last week, ANC North West co-ordinator, Hlomane Chauke, said that the ANC, following an assessment of the province, had concluded that new leadership was necessary.
Chauke said that the ANC had to intervene and that it was expecting Maape to focus his energies on delivering what the ANC wanted for residents of the platinum-rich province.
Chauke said that the ANC had to act in the face of continued service delivery problems.
He told journalists that Mokgoro had played his part but that it was time for someone new to come in.
Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.
