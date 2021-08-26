'Moment of relief' as Bongani Bingwa and Nickolaus Bauer take jabs in studio





702 host Nickolaus Bauer and Bonagani have received their vaccination in the studio. Bauer took a Johnson & Johnson jab, while Bingwa had his second Pfizer vaccination.

Yaseen Theba, co-ordinator of the Houghton mosque drive-thru facility and Muhammad Varachia, a medic and vaccinator, ensured the process went smoothly.

This was made possible through a partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health, the Houghton Masjid and 702.

We make use of a mosque because we needed to make it as easy as possible. We got a number of volunteers. We don't keep people waiting for more than 10 minutes. One of the concerns was about whether people get tracked. e interact with people we never thought we're gonna interact with. We have taken vaccination of home-bound people. Yaseen Theba, co-ordinator Houghton mosque drive-thru facility

People in our community have taken a responsibility to urge others to vaccinate. Everyone must mobilise in our communities. It is my duty to vaccinate, once everyone is vaccinated we will see a drop in Covid cases. There is a 90-year-doctor volunteering and he says we must pull every resource available;e to get as many people as possible vaccinated. Muhammad Varachia, medic and vaccinator

Vaccines are free. We work with the Gauteng Provincial Department and they supply the vaccines. Muhammad Varachia, medic and vaccinator

I want to affirm that it is necessary for as many people as possible to get vaccinated. This is a moment of relief. Bongani Bingwa

It is painless, it's done. Nickolaus Bauer

Listen below for the interviews ...