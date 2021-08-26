'Moment of relief' as Bongani Bingwa and Nickolaus Bauer take jabs in studio
702 host Nickolaus Bauer and Bonagani have received their vaccination in the studio. Bauer took a Johnson & Johnson jab, while Bingwa had his second Pfizer vaccination.
Yaseen Theba, co-ordinator of the Houghton mosque drive-thru facility and Muhammad Varachia, a medic and vaccinator, ensured the process went smoothly.
This was made possible through a partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health, the Houghton Masjid and 702.
We make use of a mosque because we needed to make it as easy as possible. We got a number of volunteers. We don't keep people waiting for more than 10 minutes. One of the concerns was about whether people get tracked. e interact with people we never thought we're gonna interact with. We have taken vaccination of home-bound people.Yaseen Theba, co-ordinator Houghton mosque drive-thru facility
People in our community have taken a responsibility to urge others to vaccinate. Everyone must mobilise in our communities. It is my duty to vaccinate, once everyone is vaccinated we will see a drop in Covid cases. There is a 90-year-doctor volunteering and he says we must pull every resource available;e to get as many people as possible vaccinated.Muhammad Varachia, medic and vaccinator
Vaccines are free. We work with the Gauteng Provincial Department and they supply the vaccines.Muhammad Varachia, medic and vaccinator
I want to affirm that it is necessary for as many people as possible to get vaccinated. This is a moment of relief.Bongani Bingwa
It is painless, it's done.Nickolaus Bauer
