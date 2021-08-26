No rain but Gauteng expected to have a freezing weekend as cold front bites
We all thought summer was here but that is not the case. A serious cold front hits parts of the country on Thursday and heavy rain is expected.
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen has more.
We have a cold front in the Western Cape bringing with it strong winds. We are actually going for a 100% rain in the south-eastern Cape, so that's widespread. Then we get snow associated with and then. The cold front then moves further eastwards tomorrow over the central interior.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
We don't see rain in Gauteng but temperatures will drop quite significantly on Saturday. Minimum temperatures are going to be quite low, about maximum temperatures are going to be like 10 degrees cooler than what they currently are.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
So there are cold conditions for Gauteng on Saturday as well as on Sunday. I don't wanna put money on moving to summer thereafter.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35028077_car-tires-on-winter-road.html
