'ANC is an organisation that is heartless and has no soul'
Political analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube says the African National Congress (ANC) failure to pay salaries cements that the party can't govern this country.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Dube says the real enemy of South Africa is the ANC.
The party has failed to pay its staff salaries again this month and in July they were not paid at all.
It further cements the reality that says ANC is an organisation that is heartless, it is an organisation that has no soul. If ANC steals from itself who are we to survive under the leadership of this party. The mere fact that the ANC is failing to pay itself, what about you and me, what about the next generation.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
I don't think really we need to be that sympathetic, we need to say chickens are coming back home to roost.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
I think South Africans need to celebrate this. Millions and millions of South Africans have been at the receiving end of ANC's cruelty and so now those people who have been protecting the rot in the ANC because bear in mind those administrators their silence when a number of South Africans were crying loud to say ANC is turning South Africa into a hell hole, it was them who were defending the ANCXolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Listen to the full interview below:
